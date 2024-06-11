Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Beams In One Of The Best Actors Ever For Villain Role

In Alexander Payne's recent dramedy "The Holdovers," the Oscar-nominated Paul Giamatti played a grumpy (but charismatic) teacher, largely hated by the student body. It seems that the students of Starfleet Academy are about to hate him even more, as — according to a new report from Variety — the actor has been cast as the central villain of the upcoming "Starfleet Academy" TV series. The Variety report says that Giamatti will serve as an as-yet unnamed recurring antagonist throughout the "Star Trek" show's first season, and that his character will have "a sinister connection to the past of one of the (yet to be cast) cadets." Variety didn't specify if he'd be playing a human or another alien species.

Speculation may now commence. Will he be playing a bitter former professor? An escaped convict and serial killer who just happens to be the father of one of the main characters? A charismatic cult leader, angry that a Starfleet student escaped his cult? A Section 31 operative panicked that a former agent, now posing as a student, will "activate"? No details about the plot or characters of "Starfleet Academy" have yet been released, so any of these stories are possible.

This casting news comes on the tail of the announcement that Holly Hunter has joined the cast of "Starfleet Academy" as its central "captain" character, playing the chancellor of the Academy. Hunter has been nominated for four Academy Awards and won in 1994 for her performance in "The Piano." Giamatti has been nominated for two Academy Awards, for both "The Holdovers" and for his performance in "Cinderella Man." He also gave amazing performances in films like "American Splendor," "Cold Souls," "John Dies at the End," and "12 Years a Slave," and won an Emmy for his performance in "John Adams."