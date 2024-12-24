How Gene Roddenberry Would React To Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, According To His Son

Since 2017, the streaming service Paramount+ (originally called CBS All Access) has debuted the following "Star Trek" shows, all under the watchful eye of executive producer Alex Kurtzman: "Star Trek: Discovery," "Short Treks," "Star Trek: Picard," "Star Trek: Lower Decks," "Star Trek: Prodigy," and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." There was even a brief period when all of those shows were in production simultaneously. As of this writing, a TV movie called "Section 31" is due in the early months of 2025, and "Starfleet Academy" is in production. That's more trekking than we had in the 1990s.

Of course, the franchise has scaled back in recent years. All of the above series, save "Strange New Worlds," have come to an end, and it seems that the franchise aims to be a lot more modest going forward.

As the sole survivor, "Strange New Worlds" is one of the better choices to carry the torch for the property. Unlike most of the other recent "Star Trek" series, "Strange New Worlds" boasted an episodic structure, concluding its dramas at the end of each hour. The episodic, non-serialized narrative revealed that "Star Trek" has always thrived better in miniature. "Strange New Worlds" also connects to the original "Star Trek" in myriad palpable ways; not only is it set on the original U.S.S. Enterprise, it also boasts younger versions of several familiar characters, including Spock (Ethan Peck), Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush), Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), Dr. M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun), Number One (Rebecca Romijn), Captain Pike (Anson Mount), and several others.

Rod Roddenberry, the son of "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry, loves "Strange New Worlds." Specifically, he enjoys its lighter, almost comedic tone, as well how much it has managed to forge its own identity despite being based in legacy and nostalgia. In a 2022 interview with ScreenRant, Rod said that his father would've been proud of the show.