Taylor Sheridan Fought With Producers Over One Sicario Character

"Sicario" isn't just the best Taylor Sheridan movie, it's the movie that put him on the map. The film, which was written by Sheridan, follows ambitious and dedicated FBI special agent Kate Macer (Emily Blunt), who finds herself caught in the murky dealings of shadowy government officials. Its gritty tone combined with standout performances from Blunt and co-stars Josh Brolin and Benicio del Toro made "Sicario" an unforgettable thriller that immediately established Sheridan as a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood.

It took some time for Sheridan to get to that point, however. He had been working as an actor prior to penning "Sicario," landing small roles on several shows before he secured a recurring role on "Sons of Anarchy." As good a performer as he was, "Sicario" proved Sheridan's real talents lay behind the camera, and since the film's debut he has gone on to establish nothing short of a TV empire, at the pinnacle of which sits "Yellowstone."

Considering the absolute script-writing powerhouse he turned out to be, it's odd to imagine Sheridan struggling to make his first movie the way he envisioned it. But evidently, not everybody could see his vision early on. Sheridan not only had to fight for the ending of "Sicario," he faced a battle over one of the most important characters in the story.