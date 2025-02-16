Taylor Sheridan Had To Fight For The Ending Of Sicario

Taylor Sheridan is in a position now where he can call the shots on just about anything he puts his name on. You'd think, then, that in his first big career-changing gig with Hollywood after leaving "Sons of Anarchy," where he was taking a risk behind the camera rather than in front of it, he'd be a little more cautious.

Instead, 2015's "Sicario" — which still stands as the best Sheridan movie he wrote but didn't direct — endured a fair amount of push and pull between Sheridan and the film's producers. This was particularly true when it came to the movie's ending, in which the hitman Alejandro Gillick (Benicio del Toro) joins his target, Fausto Alarcon (Julio Cesar Cedillo) and his family, for their last meal. Apparently, had the movie's backers gotten their way, Alejandro would have proven to be a a less violent and more forgiving character than the one we'd already spent the rest of the film with.

Speaking to Uproxx in 2016, Sheridan recalled how the movie's alternate climax played out:

"It was a different violence. In the original, what Alejandro did was simply torture Fausto Alarcon in front of his family. Then, essentially, he told the wife to take the children far away. Raise them to be doctors or lawyers and not drug dealers so he doesn't have to come back and kill them."

Of course, the ending we got was far more ruthless compared to that version.