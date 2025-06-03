Stargate SG-1's Co-Creator Wishes He Never Made One 'Silly' Decision

After Roland Emmerich's "Stargate" proved a solid hit back in 1994, a TV series was created to continue the intergalactic adventures. Rather than leave fans hanging with a single movie, "Stargate SG-1" picked up with the story of the titular crew as they traveled the universe via the Stargate portal, encountering new alien lifeforms and worlds along the way.

Unfortunately, when the series wrapped up, there was nothing to continue the story in the way that "SG-1" had picked up where the film left off. "Stargate SG-1" was canceled by the Sci-Fi channel (now SyFy) after 10 seasons back in 2007, and while there was the spin-off show "Stargate Atlantis," and two further spin-offs that arrived in the years that followed, the "SG-1" story was very much finished.

Ever since, we've heard much about what could have been, including a canceled "Stargate" movie that would have brought the events of all the shows together. We've also heard about some of the showrunners' regrets about "SG-1." Co-creator Brad Wright has several things he would change about the series, including doing away with the symbiotes and toning down the nudity that the show's original network, Showtime, encouraged from the jump. But it turns out Wright has even more regrets about the series, including a weapon which the co-creator thought was "downright silly."