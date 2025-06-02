Glenn Howerton Thinks This Early It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Episode Is One Of The Best

In the same interview, Glenn Howerton highlights one of the episode's funniest subplots, in which Frank enlists the help of the Yellowjacket Boys, Frank's old Gang, who attempt to intimidate people from visiting the bookstore across the street from Paddy's Pub that the Corporate Rep just purchased. That subplot is resolved in the episode's conclusion, where it is revealed that the Yellowjacket Boys' oldest member Hawky (Phil De Barros) has died, leading to them, with the company of Mac and Frank, holding a memorial service behind the bar, pouring his ashes into a fire as they sing to honor his memory. The episode ends with a darkly hilarious graphic, honoring Hawky, who lived from 1927 to 2007. Howerton recalls the subplot fondly:

"That's the one where Hawky dies in the end? That storyline's stupid as s***, but it's funny, man. And then that song at the end makes me laugh."

The Gang is infamous for their elaborate, hairbrained schemes that often blow up in their faces. Given that they often throw everything they can at the wall to see what sticks, eventually, they are bound to repeat some of the same mistakes sometime down the line. In the case of the episode "The Gang Recycles Their Trash," which was the second episode of the eighth season, we see direct repeat elements taken from "The Gang Sells Out," including a political conversation held inside Paddy's Pub that is nearly verbatim from five seasons prior. The Corporate Rep also makes a return, but this time, Dee and Frank take him to a male strip club, and Dee delivers a similar monologue.

"The Gang Recycles Their Trash" is one of the few episodes from "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" that has been removed from streaming services. This is due to the fact that the episode features one of Dee's original characters, Martina Martinez, a stereotypical Afro-Latina television reporter who she portrays in blackface. Numerous episodes of the series have been banned from streaming services due to their depiction of characters portraying offensive stereotypes targeting people of color. Although their being pulled from circulation is understandable, it is worth noting that the writers on the series feature such offensive humor to poke fun at the fact that these characters are awful people who believe they can get away with such egregious acts, rather than celebrating such racist portrayals.

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is set to return to FXX and Hulu with Season 17, which will premiere on July 9, 2025.