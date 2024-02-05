Mac's Coming Out Dance Divided It's Always Sunny Fans – And That Was Always The Plan

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is an irreverent comedy full of despicable characters. So when Mac came out after years of allusions to his homosexuality, audiences weren't sure what that would mean for the beloved character. Would this mean that Mac, who was always a gun-toting Christian, would transform into a bleeding-heart liberal overnight? Or, worse, would he become a caricature of queerness and epitomize its stereotypes? Thankfully, the "Sunny" creators found a happy medium for their treatment of Mac's sexuality, which was crystallized in his elaborate dance number in "Mac Finds His Pride."

Series co-creator and star Rob McElhenney explained his character's delicate coming out to Entertainment Weekly in 2019:

"I think making sure that we are very careful to not change the fact that Mac is an abhorrent person [...] That is true inclusion, as opposed to saying he's come out and now all of a sudden he's this great guy. It doesn't work like that. True inclusion is bringing the LGBTQ down into the gutter with us."

Mac's coming out dance was even more divisive than his initial coming out because it brought out entirely new elements of the character. The series had always hinted at Mac being gay. His finally admitting it was a major moment of the show, but it wasn't necessarily new information. However, the elaborate dance number told us a lot of things about Mac's capacity for theatricality, creativity, and complex choreography.

"We got a really overwhelming emotional response from the LGBTQ community [when Mac came out]," McElhenney told Vulture in 2018. "I took it seriously and I felt it would be completely unexpected to have this much more emotionally resonant end to [season 13]. You would expect that Mac would express himself through the art of contemporary dance and it go horribly wrong, until you realize that's not the direction we're taking."