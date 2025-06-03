It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia's Crew Once Made A Chaotic Pilot For A Star Trek Parody

Captain James T. Kirk opens the original "Star Trek" series with these immortal words: "Space: the final frontier. These are the voyages of the starship Enterprise. Its five-year mission: to explore strange new worlds; to seek out new life and new civilizations; to boldly go where no man has gone before!" The excellent "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" takes its title from Captain Kirk's intro, but it's not the only show to draw inspiration from this opening narration (though you might be surprised to learn which series I'm referring to here).

In the wake of the meteoric success of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" season 3, 20th Century Fox was interested in anything the show's creators — Rob McElhenny, Glenn Howerton and Charlie Day — had cooking. Hence, while appearing at the 2008 San Diego Comic Con (via IGN), the trio announced they were working on a science fiction comedy series called "Boldly Going Nowhere," an ironic twist on Kirk's famous words.

Their idea was to blast the signature humor of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" into outer space with a "Star Trek" parody — specifically, one that focused on the workers at the bottom of the intergalactic totem pole. However, there was practically no word on the series itself in the years that followed. We would eventually get a show with a similar premise in the form of the great animated series "Star Trek: Lower Decks," but for "Always Sunny" fans, the lack of any updates on "Boldly Going Nowhere" and its development was discouraging.

It wasn't until August 2022 that we finally got to see two clips of the show's pilot thanks to the "The Always Sunny Podcast." Then, one month later, the entirety of the show's pilot was uploaded to YouTube, and the result proved to be just as chaotic as you might imagine.