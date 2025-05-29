The Last Of Us Creator Confirms Whether The Fireflies Could Have Made A Cure

At the end of the inaugural season of "The Last of Us," Joel Miller, the series protagonist played by Pedro Pascal, faces a truly impossible choice. After successfully escorting a young girl named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across the post-apocalyptic United States (which is no easy feat considering that the country, like the rest of the world, is being torn apart by the cordyceps virus and the zombies it spawns), Joel meets up with his old friend Marlene (Merle Dandridge, reprising her role from the original video games by Naughty Dog), who asked him to transport Ellie in the first place, and gets some pretty rough news. Turns out that the reason Ellie needed to get to Salt Lake City from Boston safely is that the Fireflies located in Utah are planning to operate on her brain, seeing as she's immune to the cordyceps virus ... and as Marlene tells Joel, she won't survive the surgery.

Nobody tells Ellie this before she goes under the proverbial knife, but knowing her, she'd sacrifice her life to find a cure — which is what the doctors intend to do. Joel deprives her of this choice, whisking her away from the hospital and killing everyone in his path (more on that shortly). Anyone who watched this scene probably wondered one big thing: Could the doctors and nurses that Joel killed even find a cure using Ellie's brain?

Neil Druckmann — who helmed both "Last of Us" games at Naughty Dog and serves as the showrunner for the HBO adaptation alongside Craig Mazin — appeared on the "Secret Symbols" podcast and, among other things, addressed this very question. "All I can say is, our intent was that they would have made a cure — that makes the most interesting philosophical question for what Joel does," Druckmann confirmed, which is, to steal his phrasing, extremely interesting. Before season 2 began, both Druckmann and Mazin weighed in on Joel's choice further, and even they (sort of) agreed that Joel's decision, savage as it was, did make sense.