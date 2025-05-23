The Lilo & Stitch Remake Features A Cute Mid-Credits Scene Fans Will Want To See

Disney's live-action remake of "Lilo & Stitch" has beamed into theaters all over the world, and it's quite clear that it will not bomb like the studio's "Snow White" redo did last March. You might be stunned to learn that the company's traditionally animated hit from 2002 – which grossed an impressive, but hardly jaw-dropping $273 million worldwide – has more box office traction than its flagship film, but that's what a couple of direct-to-DVD sequels and a popular animated series will do for a brand. "Snow White" feels like a museum piece by comparison.

For parents planning their unavoidable trip to the multiplex this Memorial Day weekend (and folks who can't resist the anarchic draw of Stitch), you're probably wondering just how long you're going to be stuck in a theater with other people's feral offspring (108 minutes, which is over 20 minutes longer than the animated original), and whether there's a mid- and/or post-credits sequence that will forestall your departure. This being a Disney movie that will surely spawn at least one sequel, you better believe there's a tag-on sequence. It arrives in the middle of the credits, and it might just bring a smile to your face.