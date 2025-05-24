Doctor Who's Surprise Time Lord Is A Deep Cut Easter Egg That Hardcore Fans May Remember

This article contains spoilers for "Doctor Who" season 2, episode 7, "The Wish World."

The penultimate episode of "Doctor Who" season 2 is here, and it makes a spirited attempt to shatter all the records in the coveted "most Time Lords in an episode not set on Gallifrey" category. Apart from two different versions of a classic Time Lady antagonist, the Rani (Archie Panjabi) and Mrs. Flood (Anita Dobson), there's the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) himself ... and arguably his mysterious granddaughter Susan Foreman (Carole Ann Ford), depending on which version of her numerous backstories the viewer chooses to believe. Oh, and if that list wasn't enough, the episode also wheels out a truly deep Gallifrey cut: Omega.

Originally played by Stephen Thorne, this particular Time Lord is most notorious for his role as the villain of the first multi-Doctor story arc ever: the 1972-1973 serial "The Three Doctors," which combined the might of the Doctor's first (William Hartnell), second (Patrick Troughton), and third (Jon Pertwee) incarnations. In 1983, Omega briefly returned to cosplay as the Fifth Doctor (Peter Davison) in the "Arc of Infinity" serial, but his only on-screen appearance after the show's revival has been a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo in "Doctor Who" series 12, episode 10, "The Timeless Children," in 2020.

As the Rani makes clear, this is about to change. The goal of her May 24 Wish World plan is to liberate Omega from the Underverse, to the great detriment of both planet Earth and the very fabric of reality. Omega is not actually seen in the episode, but an ominous voice announces his coming, so the season finale will very likely amend that. As such, this is a good time to discuss what the surprise Time Lord in "Doctor Who" season 2 is all about.

