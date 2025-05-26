Ellie Uses Joel's Darkest Trick In The Last Of Us Season 2 Finale

"The Last of Us" season 2 is tough to watch at times. Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) brutally beats Joel (Pedro Pascal) to death in just the second episode. There are horrifying torture scenes in the war between the Washington Liberation Front (W.L.F.) and Seraphites. But perhaps no aspect of the season is darker than watching Ellie (Bella Ramsey) descend deeper and deeper into dissociated cruelty on her quest for vengeance.

The motivation is entirely understandable, but that doesn't make it any easier for us, or Dina (Isabela Merced), to watch. Ellie's drive to kill Abby is complicated — it's pure anger mixed with guilt that she and Joel never had a chance to fully mend their broken relationship. Ellie takes him with her in spirit on her journey to Seattle, where she employs a few of the tricks he taught her — including one seen multiple times in season 1.

Near the end of "The Last of Us" season 2, episode 7, Ellie comes upon Owen (Spencer Lord) and Mel (Ariela Barer), two members of Abby's crew who helped her capture and kill Joel. They're in the middle of a tense conversation regarding a plan to help extract Abby from a hostile zone and leave Seattle together, though Mel isn't exactly a fan of the first part of the plan. With her gun trained on them, Ellie orders them to tell her where she can find Abby, using a method she learned from Joel to ensure the information is good. "Bring me that map," Ellie commands Mel, telling her to point to the correct spot on it. "And then you're going to do it," she tells Owen, "and it better f****** match."

