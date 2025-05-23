The Final Reckoning Addresses A Longstanding Slight To The Original Mission: Impossible Series

This article contains spoilers for "The Final Reckoning."

Ever since the rise of Geek Culture, various pre-existing properties and series have tended to be treated with the utmost respect. While this is generally a good approach, corporations and studios have kowtowed to the fandom hordes too much and too often, to the point where major live-action adaptations are little more than copy-and-paste affairs and "superfan focus groups" are assembled to ensure that every whim of the fanbase is catered to. In our current IP-mad era, the notion of anyone actively insulting a long-running TV series with a new feature film adaptation is essentially anathema. It's almost impossible that such a venture would ever make it before cameras.

Needless to say, the '90s were a different time. Not only did a motion picture version of a long-running TV show get made where the only major retained material was the show's theme song and basic premise, but the lead character of that series was recast with another actor and turned into the insidious villain of the story. After Brian De Palma's "Mission: Impossible" was released in May of 1996, it earned $457.7 million at the box office. If that same film had been released within the last decade or so, it quite possibly might've made less money, and almost certainly would've been the epicenter of a vitriolic discourse begun by fans of the 1966-1973 series (and possibly even fans of the 1988-1990 revival).

Even to those of us who find De Palma's film a masterpiece of a spy/heist film and enjoy the naughtiness of turning Jim Phelps (Peter Graves in the series, Jon Voight in the movie) into a selfish baddie who's responsible for the death of his entire team, there's no denying that this twist toes the line between ballsy and unforgivable. After all, there's hardly another example of the wave of TV-to-film adaptations where the hero is turned into the villain, let alone in favor of a brash young actor who's decided to make the franchise his own (that would be Mr. Tom Cruise as IMF agent Ethan Hunt). Although social media wasn't a thing in 1996, there was unsurprisingly a backlash against the movie upon its release regardless, both from fans and especially from members of the original cast. Over the last 30 years, the "Mission: Impossible" films have carved their own path and legacy, with Cruise's stunt show antics now dominating the narrative. Yet neither the star nor co-writer/director Christopher McQuarrie have forgotten about the debt they owe to the original series and the character of Jim Phelps, as evident by a surprising twist in this month's "The Final Reckoning." It's a moment which may not quite make up for what the films did to the "original" Phelps, but it makes for a fascinating and moving addition all its own.

