Criminal Minds Features A Bizarre Grand Theft Auto Reference

Believe it or not, but "Criminal Minds" actually had back in the day. The original series closed up shop back in the Spring of 2020, but not before sneaking a strange Niko Bellic reference in there. Pop culture mentions are not unheard of in "Criminal Minds," but with the release of "Grand Theft Auto 6" on the horizon, some people are stumbling upon this fun reference for the first time. Despite the fact it can't seem to get a film adaptation of its own off the ground, GTA has had many different versions since Niko explored the streets of Liberty City, and the same could be said of "Criminal Minds," with the original crew now making their home on streaming with Paramount+'s "Criminal Minds: Evolution."

Long before the series expanded into spin-off territory, David Rossi (Joe Mantegna) had to prove that he knew his way around a PlayStation to catch a bad guy in the season 6 episode "Safe Haven." It turns out that some quality time with a Dual-Shock analog controller helped save a couple of people's lives during that episode. Niko Bellic is exactly the kind of protagonist that a wayward teenage boy would use as an alias while he was trying to do something edgy. Luckily, the "Criminal Minds" team got to him before any more damage could be done. Here's what happened.