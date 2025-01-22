Why Rockstar Let Someone Else Make A Grand Theft Auto Movie – Sort Of

Hollywood has, in recent years, truly begun to crack the code on video game movies. The impressive success of adaptations such as "Sonic the Hedgehog" and "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" has cemented the fact that we've truly turned a corner in that regard. That being the case, just about every major video game is probably going to be targeted by studios in the coming years, and Grand Theft Auto will undoubtedly be on that list. Interestingly enough, though, a truly excellent movie set in the world of GTA recently hit theaters, and with the full support of GTA creator Rockstar Games, no less.

One would be forgiven for not knowing about it since it's kind of a small movie, but the documentary "Grand Theft Hamlet" recently hit theaters via the folks at Mubi. For those who aren't aware of it, as the title implies, it mashes together the worlds of GTA and William Shakespeare, with a group of ragtag actors staging a production of "Hamlet" inside the sprawling world of Grand Theft Auto Online. It's as bonkers and delightful as it sounds. I've been raving about it ever since I saw it at SXSW last year. The movie is shot entirely within the game, without a shred of live-action footage or any talking heads.

I recently had the good fortune of speaking with the film's directors, Sam Crane and Pinny Grylls, in honor of its release. During the conversation, I inquired as to how they got permission from Rockstar for the release. After all, we're talking about a multi-billion-dollar enterprise here, one that the company surely wants to protect. Fortunately, it wasn't an issue as Rockstar very much understood what the filmmakers were trying to do. As Grylls explained: