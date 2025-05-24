Venom: Marvel's 12 Strongest Symbiotes, Ranked

Finally, we arrive at the most famous symbiote of them all: Venom. This is also where our attempts to rank these creatures become fairly difficult, as the various different versions of Venom range from street-level lethal protector to cosmic-level destroyer of gods. In determining this ranking, we went with the most normal, commonly seen version of the character in the comics — the alien "suit" that came to Earth, bonded with Peter Parker/Spider-Man, then joined forces with his professional nemesis Eddie Brock.

Venom is, for the most part, the peak of the average symbiote. He's held his own against numerous powerful enemies over the years since his debut in 1988's "Amazing Spider-Man" Issue #300, including Ghost Rider, the unstoppable Juggernaut, the cosmic guardian Nova, and of course, Spider-Man himself. The symbiote has also bonded to an abnormally large number of hosts: In addition to Parker and Brock, the goo has been hosted by Mysterio, Otto Octavius (during his run as the "Superior" Spider-Man), the Scorpion (who served as a member of Norman Osborn's Dark Avengers during this time), Flash Thompson (who exercised unparalleled control over the costume under the alias Agent Venom), Captain Marvel, the entire Guardians of the Galaxy, Brock's wife, Anne, and son, Dylan, and, most recently, Mary Jane Watson.

After being touched by "Mister Negative" Martin Li's Lightforce, Brock's body and the Venom symbiote create an artificial symbiote referred to as Anti-Venom, which was later destroyed in the comics. It's also worth mentioning that, at the climax of the "King in Black" event which saw Knull, the Symbiote God descend on Earth, a dying Eddie Brock was granted the powers of Captain Universe (an ultra-powerful cosmic superhero) and re-bonded with Venom to create a god-like version of the character more powerful than any seen previously.