Let's Try To Explain Every Marvel Symbiote In Venom 3 (The Movie Doesn't Make It Easy)

This article contains spoilers for "Venom: The Last Dance."

The first two movies in the "Venom" franchise gave the eponymous anti-hero and his new buddy Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) a run for their money by having them go up against some deadly rival symbiotes. In 2018, the outdated but silly "Venom" saw the symbiote Riot merge with Life Foundation CEO Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed), and the two teamed up in an effort to bring an entire race of symbiotes to Earth to bond with humanity, though each had their own very different motivations for doing so. In 2021, "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" (which almost had a better title) turned serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) into the aforementioned symbiote Carnage after a piece of Venom was inadvertently consumed by the criminal when he bit Eddie's hand during a journalistic prison visit.

"Venom: The Last Dance" (read our review) also brings some new symbiotes to the table. However, rather than making them the villains of the story this time around, they actually end up being allies of Venom and Eddie Brock. It's the most symbiotes we've ever seen in a single movie, but the problem is that the introduction of all but one of them is rather unceremonious. In fact, the symbiotes feel like they're merely used as a convenient plot device and action element to fill the runtime rather than actually providing a satisfying version of characters that fans might recognize from Marvel Comics.

Having said that, we're going to do our best to determine which specific symbiotes are introduced in "Venom: The Last Dance," even though we're pretty sure that most of them were intentionally non-specific for a logical but dissatisfying reason.