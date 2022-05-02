Chiwetel Ejiofor Reveals Whether Doctor Strange 2's Baron Mordo Was A Victim Of The Snap
Arguably the biggest event in the whole Marvel Cinematic Universe remains The Blip (formerly known as The Snap), the catastrophic event that wiped out half of all life in the universe with the snap of Thanos' fingers.
Though the event has continued to affect the entire MCU, and its repercussions can be felt on every project since then (except "Moon Knight"), we have seen rather little of it from the perspective of side characters. Sure, we saw T'Challa, Groot, Peter Parker and others meet heartbreaking ends, but there are plenty of characters whose fates we haven't seen or heard yet like Darcy Lewis, Jimmy Woo or Luis. This has become a rather easy yet fun question to throw at Marvel actors: did your character make it through The Snap?
The latest actor to chime in on this age-old question is Chiwetel Ejiofor, who is reprising his role as the sorcerer Karl Mordo in Sam Raimi's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."
He was definitely engaged in that time
When we first meet Mordo in 2016's "Doctor Strange," he was working as a recruiter and trainer of sorcerers for the Ancient One. He grew disillusioned with the way the Ancient One played fast and loose with rules and made the ends justify the means. He disappeared at the end of the film, promising Stephen that the bill will eventually come due.
Speaking with Total Film for the latest issue of the magazine (via The Direct), Ejiofor confirmed that Mordo wasn't "part of the snap's 'away' group" but instead the character "was definitely engaged in that time."
Not only did he survive, but he is back with a vengeance in the new movie. As Ejiofor tells it:
"The concerns in the MCU have all expanded, but in some ways [Mordo's] concerns have gathered momentum. The nature of what he has been talking about has come to pass, in many ways. I think it's a totally justified quest, and we'll continue to see this dichotomy between somebody who is still holding a fraternal connection to Stephen Strange, and somebody who does think about the bigger picture."
Mordo will return in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," a movie that will not be short on villains, what with the zombie variants, an evil goatee'd Doctor Strange, Wanda and even the Illuminati (the other one).
"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" hits theaters on May 6, 2022.