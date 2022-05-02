Chiwetel Ejiofor Reveals Whether Doctor Strange 2's Baron Mordo Was A Victim Of The Snap

Arguably the biggest event in the whole Marvel Cinematic Universe remains The Blip (formerly known as The Snap), the catastrophic event that wiped out half of all life in the universe with the snap of Thanos' fingers.

Though the event has continued to affect the entire MCU, and its repercussions can be felt on every project since then (except "Moon Knight"), we have seen rather little of it from the perspective of side characters. Sure, we saw T'Challa, Groot, Peter Parker and others meet heartbreaking ends, but there are plenty of characters whose fates we haven't seen or heard yet like Darcy Lewis, Jimmy Woo or Luis. This has become a rather easy yet fun question to throw at Marvel actors: did your character make it through The Snap?

The latest actor to chime in on this age-old question is Chiwetel Ejiofor, who is reprising his role as the sorcerer Karl Mordo in Sam Raimi's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."