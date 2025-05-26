How Old Is Joel In The Last Of Us?

This article contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" video games and for the TV series through season 2, episode 6.

It seems pretty straightforward to just ask, "How old is Joel Miller, the former protagonist of 'The Last of Us?'" The answer is actually somewhat complicated, though, because the HBO TV adaptation fiddles with the timeline established in the video games.

For starters, Pedro Pascal, who plays Joel in the show, is 50 years old as of this writing; his birthday is on April 2 and he was born in 1975. But the Naughty Dog game that serves as the source material for "The Last of Us" has a different timeline than the HBO adaptation, and as such, Joel's age shifts slightly. Based on context clues and some direct references (like a remastered version on the PlayStation 5 that features Joel's ID at one point), Joel is in his 30s in 2013 when the cordyceps outbreak begins in the game. The action then moves ahead to 2033, and we learn that Joel is 51 years old when we catch up with him.

In the series, Joel is turning 36 in the pilot episode, which is why his daughter Sarah (Nico Parker) gets him a watch to celebrate. (The watch breaks during the initial onset of the cordyceps virus, which happens during said pilot episode, but because Sarah dies in the violent chaos, Joel wears the broken watch for the remainder of his life.) The outbreak happens in 2003 in the series, so the fast forward brings us to 2023, making Joel 56; there's another time jump in season 2 of five years, so at the start of season 2, Joel is 61 years old.

