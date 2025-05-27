How Old Is Ellie In The Last Of Us?

In the games and the show alike, Ellie's exact age is actually pretty well-documented if the player and/or viewer pays attention to details. What muddies the waters somewhat is the different timelines of the two. In the games, the Cordyceps outbreak is in 2013 and the main story takes place in 2033, while the show opts to move the outbreak to 2003 and the first season is set around 2023.

The video game Ellie's first chronological appearance is in the comic miniseries "The Last of Us: American Dreams," which takes place 19 years after the outbreak and one year before the events of the first game, and specifically notes that Ellie is 13 years old. In "The Last of Us," Ellie gives her age as 14, and the time skip between the first game and "The Last of Us Part II" means that she's 19 years old in the sequel.

Fortunately, the HBO adaptation opts against making things any more confusing. The promotional material for "The Last of Us" season 1 explicitly gave Ellie's age as 14, and season 2 opener "Future Days" notes immediately after the opening credits that the story has jumped five years forward ... which means that here, too, Ellie's age is 19. (We also see a sign at the barn party that says "Happy New Year 2029," which confirms the specific year.) Some of the events of those five skipped years — including a particularly nice birthday surprise and the tragic incident involving Joe Pantoliano's Eugene — are chronicled in the Joel flashbacks of episode 6, "The Price."

