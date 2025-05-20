Why Joe Pantoliano Didn't Realize He Was Going To Be On The Last Of Us

Content warning: this article contains a discussion of suicide and features spoilers for season 2, episode 6 of "The Last of Us," titled "The Price."

You'd think, by this point, that most actors would be pretty psyched to score a small yet pivotal role on the hit HBO series "The Last of Us," which itself is based on a hit series of video games by Naughty Dog that came out in 2013 and 2020. When it comes to Joe Pantoliano, though — an actor known for "Bound," "The Matrix," and "The Sopranos" — he was approached to play the important game character Eugene and just ... ended up confusing "The Last of Us" with "This Is Us." (To be so fair to Mr. Joey Pants, this is understandable. Those titles are really similar.)

Advertisement

"I thought it was that other show, 'This Is Us,'" Pantoliano told Variety in an interview about his "The Last of Us" episode. "Ken Olin was an exec [producer] on it. He's an old friend of mine. And I thought, 'Oh, great, I love Ken!'" Here's the thing: not only was "This Is Us" not about zombies, it concluded its run in 2022. Thankfully, Pantoliano figured it out: "Then I read the material and I'm like, this is a very challenging little part."

Pantoliano went on to say that, as someone very new to the world of "The Last of Us," he was deeply impressed by his short time in this post-apocalyptic world overrun with zombies infected by the cordyceps virus. "Well, you get the backstory of the world, and what led to this," Pantoliano said of his introduction to the universe by showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. He continued:

Advertisement

"The ability to survive up to this point, and then, when you see the aftermath. I didn't get a visual on it, and then I got to the first day of work, and this beautiful forest — the way they lit it, and the machines that they used to fog it up, it felt so real. Most of the time, you're on a CGI set and you're surrounded by green screens, and it's almost like when I started out in the theater, and teachers would have you concentrate on creating the behavior. If you're in the cold, you create the cold, right? But you were in this element, so it helped the acting."

As for how much Pantoliano knew about Eugene himself, he apparently went in sort of blind. "No, but that's the classic small part," Pantoliano said regarding the fact that Eugene is mentioned frequently throughout season 2 of the series. "The agent says, 'Listen, it's not a very big part, but they talk about you all the time.'" He went as far as to say, "I was a complete virgin to the whole thing," referring to the production in and of itself that is special effects makeup. "The artists and crafts and the detail — it's really something. And the time that it takes to do all of that!"