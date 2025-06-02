MTV's First Original Series Was This Beloved Game Show

MTV launched on August 1, 1981, famously charging out of the gate with The Buggles' hit song "Video Killed the Radio Star." It was pretty presumptuous and cheeky for the suits at MTV to assume that their new network was instantly ripping apart an old media landscape, but they were eventually proven somewhat right. MTV became, for a prolonged spell, a brand new cultural fulcrum for Gen-X youths. The network didn't just randomly showcase hip music videos — a medium that exploded in popularity thanks to MTV's machinations — but carefully curated them, allowing viewers to appreciate certain genres, labels, or artists they may not have known otherwise. Some early MTV explorers may recall 1983's "I.R.S. Records Presents The Cutting Edge." Hosts would introduce blocks of videos and even take requests. The term VJ entered the pop lexicon.

Also, to round out their programming blocks, MTV ran multiple news segments and documentary shows, updating viewers on pop music as it was happening. The tone of these shows was generally non-formal, but the newsreaders and documentarians took their job seriously, trying to be as thorough and in-depth as possible. MTV was immediate and important, allowing the world of pop to expand and diversify and undercut the former world's old payola roll blues.

By 1987, the network was bigger than ever, and its snarky, satirical, quick-cutting attitude began to inform the culture at large. A stable of celebrities had grown up on MTV, and kids who were there for the first night of broadcast were now in college. The network had become self-aware, and many of their shows served as a commentary on TV itself.

Case in point: in 1987, the network's very first scripted program debuted. It was a game show called "Remote Control," a trivia series wherein contestants would sit in La-Z-Boy recliners and select whimsically named trivia categories from a CRT TV with their handheld remotes (something of a novelty at the time).