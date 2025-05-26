The Last Of Us Season 2 Finale Delivers Major Deaths In Ellie's Quest For Revenge

This article contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" season 2, episode 7.

Just two episodes into its second season, "The Last of Us" killed one of its two main characters when Pedro Pascal's Joel died in moment of pure, pit-of-your-stomach horror. While the season has understandably struggled to follow this early intensity spike with similarly punishing scenes, it has nevertheless delivered many moments that will no doubt linger in the viewers' minds for a long, long time. One of them comes in the intense, flashback-driven episode 6, "The Price," which reveals the dark truth about Eugene (Joe Pantoliano) and adds an extra scoop of heartbreak in Joel's death by showing that his broken relationship with Ellie (Bella Ramsey) was starting to improve just before Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) killed him.

"The Last of Us" season 2, episode 7 wraps up the dark, complex sophomore season with a tense mission at the Seattle Waterfront Aquarium. After a perilous journey to the dangerous location controlled by the Washington Liberation Front, Ellie comes face to face with two members of Abby's Joel-hunting party. As her confrontation with Nora in episode 5 revealed, Ellie's dual desires to get back at Abby and protect the pregnant Dina (Isabela Merced) are turning her into quite an avenger, but even she isn't ready for a moment that challenges both of her driving motivations. When she comes face to face with Owen (Spencer Lord) and Mel (Ariela Barer) in her search of information about Abby's whereabouts, things take a bloody turn when the former attempts to attack her. In the aftermath, only Ellie remains standing, and a mortally wounded Mel — who's pregnant — first begs and then outright orders the protagonist to cut her open in an attempt to save the unborn child.

