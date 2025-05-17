How John Boyega Really Feels About A Kylo Ren & Rey Romance In Star Wars
There are a lot of controversial choices made throughout the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy, but one that fans bicker about to this day is the Reylo romance. In "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker," Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) finally share a kiss, seemingly clarifying that the growing connection between them throughout "Episode VIII — The Last Jedi" was indeed a romantic one. Anti-Reylo fans were pissed, but luckily(?) Kylo died not long after, so the whole debate was mostly rendered moot. Still, some fans think it was in poor taste to depict a romance between our hero and Kylo Ren, who is basically Space Hitler as far as this universe is concerned.
During the Q&A section of a panel at the 2025 Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (via Entertainment Weekly), Finn actor John Boyega shared his thoughts on the issue. "I mean, look, ladies in the room — straight ladies in the room — when he is pursuing you, him trying to kill you is not a part of the romance, okay," Boyega remarked. "Chasing him and saying, 'We can become something powerful!' I'm there like, 'I wouldn't tell my sisters to do that.' ... If I was Finn there, Finn should've had a line where he'd say, 'Girl, leave him be. Come home with me.'"
Boyega didn't completely disparage the storyline, however. He clarified that he did understand at least part of what "The Rise of Skywalker" was going for with the pair, saying that the kiss "reflects off of the spiritual element to 'Star Wars,' the fact that [Rey] recognized the good [in Kylo Ren] and was fighting for it."
John Boyega disapproves of Kylo and Rey's romance, but he understands it
Sure enough, the "spiritual element" of the "Star Wars" franchise is a big part of what separates it from plenty of other sci-fi/fantasy titles. The property has almost always gone about redeeming its villains by having them find the light and save their souls through big, dramatic gestures, as opposed to more punitive measures. It's why Darth Vader seemingly gets redeemed at the end of "Episode VI — Return of the Jedi," even though most people's view on morality would have them conclude he hasn't quite earned it. Only in "Star Wars" could a guy who spent over 20 years aiding an evil dictator reign over the galaxy redeem himself with a single last-minute heroic act. It might be naive, sure, but that's also part of the franchise's charm.
Likewise, Rey and Kylo's kiss works as long as you don't think too hard about the millions of lives Kylo has canonically destroyed. If you see it as a moment of pure optimism, of proof that good could be found in anyone, it works nicely as a sweet end to Rey and Kylo's growing connection. In real life, of course, women should probably take Boyega's advice and stay away from the Kylo Rens of the world. (You can't change him!)
Ridley offered her own two cents on the matter during a previous appearance on the "Happy Sad Confused" (via Variety). There, she defended Rey and Kylo's kiss before providing her interpretation of what it all meant:
"What was interesting again is intentionality. My feeling in that moment was that it was a goodbye, and that felt earned. You can call a kiss a thousand things, but I felt it was a goodbye. That whole scene felt emotional and I felt I was saying goodbye to the job, too."