How John Boyega Really Feels About A Kylo Ren & Rey Romance In Star Wars

There are a lot of controversial choices made throughout the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy, but one that fans bicker about to this day is the Reylo romance. In "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker," Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) finally share a kiss, seemingly clarifying that the growing connection between them throughout "Episode VIII — The Last Jedi" was indeed a romantic one. Anti-Reylo fans were pissed, but luckily(?) Kylo died not long after, so the whole debate was mostly rendered moot. Still, some fans think it was in poor taste to depict a romance between our hero and Kylo Ren, who is basically Space Hitler as far as this universe is concerned.

During the Q&A section of a panel at the 2025 Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (via Entertainment Weekly), Finn actor John Boyega shared his thoughts on the issue. "I mean, look, ladies in the room — straight ladies in the room — when he is pursuing you, him trying to kill you is not a part of the romance, okay," Boyega remarked. "Chasing him and saying, 'We can become something powerful!' I'm there like, 'I wouldn't tell my sisters to do that.' ... If I was Finn there, Finn should've had a line where he'd say, 'Girl, leave him be. Come home with me.'"

Boyega didn't completely disparage the storyline, however. He clarified that he did understand at least part of what "The Rise of Skywalker" was going for with the pair, saying that the kiss "reflects off of the spiritual element to 'Star Wars,' the fact that [Rey] recognized the good [in Kylo Ren] and was fighting for it."

