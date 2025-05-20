Where Was The Martian Filmed? Every Major Location Explained

Back in 2014, we all got to see what it would look like if Matt Damon became stranded on a distant planet when the "Bourne Identity" star had a cameo in Christopher Nolan's "Interstellar." Damon actually played the villain in that brief appearance, but it turned out that was just a way to whet our appetite for more Damon space survivalism — as just a year later, we'd once again see him trapped on an alien world, and this time he was very much the good guy.

Ridley Scott's 2015 science-fiction thriller "The Martian" saw Damon play Dr. Mark Watney, a NASA astronaut and botanist who ends up stranded on Mars after a dust storm forces his crew to make a hasty evacuation, leaving him behind. "The Martian" then tells a thrilling survival tale of human ingenuity and perseverance, with Watkins having to keep himself alive for four years before a rescue team can reach him.

Much of the movie is, of course, set on the red planet, but there were plenty of other locations in "The Martian" that required the film's creatives to use a combination of real-world locales and sets erected on an impressively large sound stage. Here are all the major filming locations for "The Martian."

