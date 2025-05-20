One Episode Of Avatar: The Last Airbender Remade A Classic Western

It's hard to find a TV series more beloved than "Avatar: The Last Airbender." Unlike some fandoms out there, the "Avatar" audience lives in shared adoration of the show — as harmonious as the four nations of water, earth, fire, and air once were. There are 61 "Avatar" episodes split across three seasons (or "Books"). Of those, season 2 "Zuko Alone" is often singled out as one of the best, if not the best, of the whole show. "Avatar" sequel "The Legend of Korra" even did a spiritual follow-up: "Korra Alone." The exiled prince of the Fire Nation, Zuko (Dante Basco) is introduced in season 1 hunting Avatar Aang (Zach Tyler Eisen). In season 2, Zuko falls even lower, losing even the meager resources he previously had. He has to put his Avatar hunt on pause because the Fire Nation is hunting him too.

"Zuko Alone" (directed by Lauren MacMullan, written by Elizabeth Welch) is both a standalone episode and one that cannot be skipped. It's pivotal to Zuko's past and future. True to its name, he's the only main character who appears. Team Avatar are no shows, and Zuko had parted ways with his uncle Iroh (Mako) in an earlier episode, "Avatar Day."

Traveling alone on ostrich-horseback, Zuko comes to a small Earth Kingdom village. He saves a boy named Lee (Robby Bruce) from a gang of soldiers extorting the town. That earns him an invite to Lee's family's farm, where Zuko stays and reflects on his past. The episode underlines how Zuko is a good person at his core, but also scarred by his violent culture and abusive family.

If Zuko's story sounds familiar, it should, because it's homaging the 1953 western "Shane." Set in 1880s Wyoming, the titular gunfighter (Alan Ladd) looks for a new life as a farmhand to the local Starrett family. Local property disputes, though, force Shane to pick his gun back up. In "Shane," little Joey Starrett (Brandon deWilde) admires Shane more than he does his own father, the same way Lee admires Zuko. In both stories, this isn't a friendship made to last.