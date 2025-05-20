Jack Black Starred In A Painfully Unfunny HBO Series That Everyone Forgot About

Some of the reviews, notably Randy Dankievitch at TV Over Mind, noted that "The Brink" might have been sold as either a comedic version of the intense spy series "24" or a more serious version of the comedy series "Veep." It seems that it didn't work at being either of those things, failing at matching the broad comedy of the latter and the immediacy of the former. Chris Cabin's review for Slant stated that "The Brink" will only seem deep to high school kids who've just discovered Noam Chomsky and Howard Zinn. Matt Zoller Seitz, writing for Vulture, was even harsher, describing the show as "just a bunch of s***ty people being s***ty to each other, while decent people stand by sputtering."

Also, the satire seems to have come too late. "The Brink" apparently wanted to be a critique of the clumsy war efforts put forth by George W. Bush's presidential administration, but it was released in the final span of Barack Obama's time in the Oval Office. In other words, there wasn't any righteous indignation behind the politics (nor did the show have a clear point of view). As Cabin wrote "There's no real outrage to 'The Brink,' as that would require a modicum of effort in understanding the immense amount of historical and religious strife at play in Pakistan, rather than just knowing the country is probably not the greatest vacation spot these days."

Initially, HBO renewed "The Brink" for a second season while the first was still airing. After the season was completed, however, "The Brink" was officially canceled. It seemed that the low viewership numbers and lack of critical enthusiasm didn't improve as season 1 went on, so the plug was pulled. These days, "The Brink" is hardly ever referenced, and those who watched it probably responded to this article with, "Oh yeah! THAT show!"

Is "The Brink" worth another look? 10 years later (and another decade of American politics with them), "The Brink" is little more than a relic of its time. It was a mediocre show that transformed into a curio and may only be significant now to Robbins and Black completists.