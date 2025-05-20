What Branding Really Means On Yellowstone, According To Kelly Reilly

Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" is a love letter to ranching, with many scenes centering around cowboys herding cattle and putting in a hard day's work. However, the cows aren't the only living things being branded by hot iron in this universe. To become part of the Dutton family's inner circle, their employees must bear a mark on their skin that forever binds them to the ranch, which is arguably worse than a prison sentence. (That said, the alternative is a ride to the infamous "Yellowstone" train station that no one ever returns from, so you pick which fate is worse.)

Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton in Paramount's neo-Western series, has her own views on what the branding means for the denizens of the Dutton family's ranch. While she acknowledges that the "Y" symbol represents allegiance and loyalty to a family of murderers, the "Yellowstone" star also believes that it has a more profound meaning. As she told ScreenRant:

"If you leave, you're on the train. Because there are some dodgy things that are happening at Yellowstone, and in order for it to survive, you've got to keep your mouth shut. It's a little bit of Western Mafia happening here. But on a deeper emotional level to that, I think the branding is significant because they are all bound to this place emotionally. And they cannot escape; it will never be washed off."

Of course, some characters have tried to back out of their pact with the Duttons in the past, and they could have gotten away with it if they were more careful. However, history has shown that the family claims its pound of flesh eventually.