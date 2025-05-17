Final Destination Bloodlines Features The Darkest Joke Of 2025

Every "Final Destination" movie adds something to the mythology, including ways to (maybe) survive Death's design. The franchise's central concept concerns Death having a grand design, which people usually mess with by having premonitions of upcoming disasters, preventing deaths, and then dying in the order Death was coming for them anyway. The second film introduced the idea that new life can foil Death — for example, you can break free from Death's design by clinically dying, then getting resuscitated.

"Final Destination 5" added another idea. What if you could steal someone's place in Death's list, kill someone to claim their lifespan, and thus balance the books? It was a cool concept that made that film unique from its predecessors, and also made for a darkly funny scene where a guy thought he had killed a co-worker and stolen his years, only to find out that his victim was already close to dying from an undiagnosed brain aneurysm. The franchise has a particular dark sense of humor, one that turns even the most horrific deaths into creatively cheeky moments that are as gory as they are funny. "Final Destination 2" in particular had some of the best kills in the franchise – ones that understood how to use humor without lessening the impact of the kill scenes.

This takes us to "Bloodlines," which goes back to the idea of killing someone to steal their lifespan. The characters learn that line while at a hospital, when they meet Tony Todd's William J. Bludworth, who gives a touching speech about death and life. Erik (Richard Harmon) seriously considers the killing as an alternative to save his brother Bobby (Owen Patrick Joyner), who isn't so sure.

Then, the two walk right by the maternity ward, and spend a few seconds too long just watching the babies there, considering the possibility. They do nothing, but the fact that (for a brief second) they consider killing a newborn to steal their lifespan is the funniest and darkest thing "Final Destination" has done.