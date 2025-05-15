Avengers: Doomsday Set Leak Seemingly Reveals The X-Mansion And A Sentinel

Behind the scenes secrets and sights continue to stumble out of the "Avengers: Doomsday" set, and the latest batch reveals an iconic threat to the world of mutantkind and the X-Men, seemingly providing our first blurry look at a Sentinel — or at least parts of one. Thanks to photos and video footage of the set posted on X by UnBoxPHDFilm and booletproof_dummy via Unc | DC Marvel, the legendary mutant-hunting robot looks to have taken a beating, with the Sentinel's torso and feet on full display, lying down on set. Well, that's what happens when a 20-foot robot ends up at the door of a very famous school looking for trouble.

Advertisement

According to social media posts, the scattered statues and lush greenery look to be part of the X-Mansion grounds, suggesting that whenever we meet the X-Men in the upcoming MCU installment, they'll square off with the towering terror and wreck a few lawns in the process. It's standard fare for Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) and his team to be going up against such adversaries, but the critical thing to consider is just which villain sent them to their home in the first place? Was it another attack from someone in their world, or has a threat from outside their reality managed to bring his own robot force to start some trouble instead?