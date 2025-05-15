Avengers: Doomsday Set Leak Seemingly Reveals The X-Mansion And A Sentinel
Behind the scenes secrets and sights continue to stumble out of the "Avengers: Doomsday" set, and the latest batch reveals an iconic threat to the world of mutantkind and the X-Men, seemingly providing our first blurry look at a Sentinel — or at least parts of one. Thanks to photos and video footage of the set posted on X by UnBoxPHDFilm and booletproof_dummy via Unc | DC Marvel, the legendary mutant-hunting robot looks to have taken a beating, with the Sentinel's torso and feet on full display, lying down on set. Well, that's what happens when a 20-foot robot ends up at the door of a very famous school looking for trouble.
According to social media posts, the scattered statues and lush greenery look to be part of the X-Mansion grounds, suggesting that whenever we meet the X-Men in the upcoming MCU installment, they'll square off with the towering terror and wreck a few lawns in the process. It's standard fare for Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) and his team to be going up against such adversaries, but the critical thing to consider is just which villain sent them to their home in the first place? Was it another attack from someone in their world, or has a threat from outside their reality managed to bring his own robot force to start some trouble instead?
Does Doom have Sentinels on his side in Avengers: Doomsday?
With every spoilerific photo we see of the upcoming MCU movie, so too comes a massive dollop of speculation about the Marvel movie with the absolutely massive cast. In the case of this downed Sentinel, it may be too chaotic to have the X-Men dealing with their own kind of drama before Robert Downey Jr.'s Latverian leader wanders onto the scene. In that case, is it possible that this broken-down bot is a Sentinel that's been controlled by Doom himself, or a similar automaton of his own design?
In Marvel comic book history, Doom has had a crack at creating his own kind of Sentinel force. During "X-Men/Fantastic Four" #3 in 2020, Doom unleashed an army of Doom-themed robots called Leviathans that were hunting both mutants and humans, only to be destroyed by Franklin Richards, the son of Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) and Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), who were coincidentally last seen touching down on Earth in the post credit scene of "Thunderbolts*." Keeping this story in mind and Doom's nature of being a villainous maniac, could this be one of the tricks Victor has up his armored sleeve to have super teams fighting each other (which has been all but confirmed by Alan Cumming recently)? Then again, the X-Men have been known to get in scraps with Sentinels on a regular basis, so maybe it isn't part of Doom's grand plan after all.
We'll have to find out when "Avengers: Doomsday" arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026.