Andor Season 2 Echoes A Star Wars Rebels Moment That Makes Saw Gerrera Even More Tragic

Revolution is not for the sane, but it is for those who have watched the season 2 finale of "Andor," because there are heavy spoilers ahead.

Much like "Rogue One" before it, part of the magic of "Andor" is seeing how much nuance and context it gives to the space opera of the original trilogy. It turns what is a rather simple story of good guys rising up to fight an evil empire into a complex tale of morality, detailing the hardship of resisting oppression and fascism, and the personal cost of standing up for others. Thanks to this show, the Empire is now a much more recognizable thing than it was before — no longer just a collection of mustache-twirling villains, but an everyday evil. (The kind that meets in fancy snow resorts to plan a genocide and then hides it through propaganda.) The Ghorman massacre arc in the second season of "Andor" doesn't just have some of the most harrowing imagery in the history of "Star Wars," but it's arguably the best story arc in the franchise's nearly 50-year history.

The show also adds nuance to the Rebellion, turning them from a heroic group of freedom fighters into a messy collection of people with different ideals, approaches, and goals. There is constant infighting, contrasting moral positions, and nuances amongst the rebels that we hadn't seen before in the live-action part of the franchise. We see this in the radically different approaches between Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård), Bail Organa (Benjamin Bratt), and Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker), and how the Yavin IV group moved to legitimize itself as the face of the Rebellion by alienating Luthen to the point where his contributions to the cause were all but erased from history, despite really being the father of the Rebel Alliance.

Speaking of Saw, he's one of the best and most complex characters in all of "Star Wars." His arc from "The Clone Wars" all the way to "Rogue One" is fascinating, showing his life as a revolutionary and ultimately his downfall. In the finale of "Andor," there's a scene that echoes a fantastic moment from "Star Wars Rebels" that makes the story of Saw and the Rebellion at large even more tragic.