The Starship Fuel Rhydonium In Andor Season 2, Explained

This post contains spoilers for "Andor" season 2 and the wider "Star Wars" universe.

The latest season of "Andor" is as (if not more) deliberate and audacious as its predecessor. Episodes 4-6 constitute the second arc of the story, intensifying tensions across the galaxy — from the anxiety-tinged events in Chandrila to the disastrous fate that is yet to befall Ghorman. Episode 5 primarily tackles Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) involvement with the budding Ghorman Rebellion, underlining the amateurish unpreparedness of a rebel group that isn't fully cognizant of the risks that come with the cause. On the flip side, we have Saw Gerrera's (Forest Whitaker) paranoia-tinged hold over D'Qar, where a trapped Wilmon (Muhannad Bhaier) is reluctantly aiding his schemes. Gerrera delivers a tragic revelation to Wilmon towards the end of the episode, reminiscing about his horrific struggles on Onderon while referring to the starship fuel Rhydonium as his "sister."

There are dense layers to the statement, as Rhydonium's explosive constitution is akin to the spark of the rebellion, which, once ignited, can spread like wildfire. But Gerrera's perception of the rebellion isn't as patient or measured as Nemik's manifesto. It is instinctive and passionate, tinged with personal loss and grief, which has rendered him overly cautious of his allies. Rhydonium fumes are toxic, but Gerrera inhales them without fear, as he must have been doing for years. In some ways, the Rhydonium sets him free, fueling the madness necessary for a rebel who must walk on a rather extreme path. It is a grim, heartbreaking scene that showcases the never-ending price rebels must pay to fight for a future they'll never see.

What exactly is Rhydonium, and have we seen this starship fuel being used in connected "Star Wars" canon? Let's investigate.