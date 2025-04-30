The Starship Fuel Rhydonium In Andor Season 2, Explained
This post contains spoilers for "Andor" season 2 and the wider "Star Wars" universe.
The latest season of "Andor" is as (if not more) deliberate and audacious as its predecessor. Episodes 4-6 constitute the second arc of the story, intensifying tensions across the galaxy — from the anxiety-tinged events in Chandrila to the disastrous fate that is yet to befall Ghorman. Episode 5 primarily tackles Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) involvement with the budding Ghorman Rebellion, underlining the amateurish unpreparedness of a rebel group that isn't fully cognizant of the risks that come with the cause. On the flip side, we have Saw Gerrera's (Forest Whitaker) paranoia-tinged hold over D'Qar, where a trapped Wilmon (Muhannad Bhaier) is reluctantly aiding his schemes. Gerrera delivers a tragic revelation to Wilmon towards the end of the episode, reminiscing about his horrific struggles on Onderon while referring to the starship fuel Rhydonium as his "sister."
There are dense layers to the statement, as Rhydonium's explosive constitution is akin to the spark of the rebellion, which, once ignited, can spread like wildfire. But Gerrera's perception of the rebellion isn't as patient or measured as Nemik's manifesto. It is instinctive and passionate, tinged with personal loss and grief, which has rendered him overly cautious of his allies. Rhydonium fumes are toxic, but Gerrera inhales them without fear, as he must have been doing for years. In some ways, the Rhydonium sets him free, fueling the madness necessary for a rebel who must walk on a rather extreme path. It is a grim, heartbreaking scene that showcases the never-ending price rebels must pay to fight for a future they'll never see.
What exactly is Rhydonium, and have we seen this starship fuel being used in connected "Star Wars" canon? Let's investigate.
Rhydonium has a long and deadly history in the Star Wars universe
Rhydonium is not only highly volatile and combustible, but also pretty risky to salvage, as its fumes are harmful to living beings. The earliest canonical mention of the fuel came in the 2021 comic series "Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures." As the title suggests, the comic is set in the High Republic Era (231 BBY, to be exact), and it sees the Wyke Town settlement on Loreth exposed to a tragic accident. A semi-sentient species, Greta, attacks the town after its mate is captured by the town founder, but an accidental shot by one of the townsfolk pierces several Rhydonium canisters, causing an explosion. The town founder's niece, Pela, inadvertently inhales the fumes, causing her mind to break and rendering her mute. Thankfully, this heartbreaking incident ends on a rather wholesome note, as the now-united Greta and its mate heal Pela, completely reversing the effects of Rhydonium.
While the Loreth incident is tinged with miraculous awe, the second major historical use of Rhydonium was in favor of a Separatist plot during the Clone Wars, which eventually backfired — as seen in the animated series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." Long story short, the desert planet of Abafar is a precious Rhydonium reserve, but its dwindling resources attract the attention of the Confederacy of Independent Systems (also known as the Separatist Alliance). Their initial plan is to use the fuel reserves to blow up the Galactic Republic space station Valor, but a Republic squad accidentally uncovers the scheme after triggering a Rhydonium explosion to counter Separatist droids. In the end, none other than R2-D2 (!!!) detonates the bomb prematurely and thwarts the Separatist plan to destroy Valor. R2 is blown to bits in the process, but there's no reason to worry; he was rebuilt from scratch soon after.
Fast-forward 14 years to the events of "Star Wars: Rebels." In this series, the starship fuel was present in an abandoned Republic base in Fort Anaxes, which had become a smuggling outpost after the Clone Wars. After a group of fyrnocks (creatures indigenous to Anaxes) attack the outpost, Sabine Wren and Hera Syndulla use the depleted Rhydonium reserves to fend off the monsters.
Though Rhydonium's primary purpose is to fuel starships, these stories show how it can also be used as a weapon, its volatile nature being exploited by various factions.
Rhydonium also makes an appearance at a critical point in The Mandalorian
In "The Mandalorian" season 2, episode 7, Din (Pedro Pascal) and Mayfeld (Bill Burr) sneak into an imperial facility on Morak by posing as troops transporting a shipment of Rhydonium. The plan goes awry after pirates attack the shipment and try to destroy it, but the duo are able to fend them off and ultimately retrieve the intel they came for. Just before leaving, Mayfeld blows up the Rhydonium, as the fuel was supposed to be used to "create havoc that would make Burnin Konn pale in comparison."
This declaration underlines the Empire's eagerness to use natural resources to subjugate pockets of resistance. Rhydonium is more than just a fuel; it is now a means to oppress and frighten. Burnin Konn is a reference to a now-inhabitable planet that had become the target of the Empire's horrific bombardment campaign, Operation: Cinder.
Rhydonium is also mentioned briefly in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," where the fuel is found among starship wreckage on Jakku (which happens to be Rey Skywalker's home planet). It is safe to infer that the starships that were functional during the Battle of Jakku ran on Rhydonium, which explains why the wreckage is covered in noxious fumes. This obviously made these areas dangerous to traverse, but the fuel's remnants were still salvageable for those brave (or foolish) enough to retrieve them.
The fuel's use in "Andor" is both dark and poetic; Gerrera likens it to the insanity of being a rebel and the unbridled freedom that comes with it. It is a symbol of twisted hope for those who are "unloved, hunted, cannon fodder," even if the path to a brighter future is paved with thankless sacrifices and a million sunless spaces.