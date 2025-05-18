David Boreanaz's Actions Led Bones Fans To Believe The Show Was Ending After Season 8

In June 2012, David Boreanaz took to X, which was still known as Twitter at the time (via The Hollywood Reporter), to hype up the then-upcoming San Diego Comic-Con ... and to state in no uncertain terms that "Bones" was coming to an end:

Advertisement

"SDCC 2012 should be a blast and quite possibly the last for #Bones? Farewell tour? Look forward to seeing everyone there ... Let's put this in sports terms. I'm a free agent after this season. So, the 'Bones' farewell [sic]l tour is in full-swing."

"Bones" season 8 hadn't even started airing at that point, so it's easy to imagine the hordes of fans who were shocked to see the show's co-star suddenly firing off tweets about an impending end. Of course, things ultimately didn't play out that way, and the series still had five full years to go at the time of Boreanaz's tweets — but there was no way for fans to know that at the time.

Fortunately, the situation soon cleared up. "Bones" creator Hart Hanson was quick to tell Entertainment Weekly that he suspected Boreanaz was either acting in jest or playing the long game for a contract renegotiation. In a January 2013 interview with TV Line, the actor himself confirmed the latter to be the case:

Advertisement

"My contract was up [after Season 8], so I had opportunities to go into some new areas. But [the producers and I] came together and found a happy medium."

"Bones" is currently streaming in its entirety on Hulu.