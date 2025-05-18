Hulu's Only Murders In The Building Could Have Had A Completely Different Vibe

Although "Only Murders in the Building" is known for being a cozy little mystery series, each season's main mystery is pretty straightforward. Sometimes the clues are so obvious that hardcore fans are often several steps ahead of the trio themselves. (That reveal of the cookies from season 3 was called out by fans seven episodes in advance, for instance.) That's okay though, because the real appeal of the show isn't the intricacies of its plot but the charming rapport between its three leads. Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short) are two endearing, clumsy old guys, whereas Mabel (Selina Gomez) is a tired millennial who has to explain to them how to use their phones.

Advertisement

It's rare in real life for someone of Mabel's age to be hanging out with two septuagenarians all day, which is why it feels special to watch this happen on the show. But in the original pitch for the series, the generational clash wasn't there at all. As Steve Martin explained in a 2021 interview:

"I just had this thought over 10 years ago, and it was for three older guys who live in a building in New York who realize they have a common interest in solving crime. But because they're old they don't want to go outside the building because it's too tiring. So they decide they'll just do only murders in the building. I kept this idea in my head for 10 years, and then I was explaining it to Marty one day and he said, 'You know, we're old.' And then Selena came along, somebody's brilliant idea."

Advertisement

Would I have enjoyed a show about three lazy old guys who solved crimes without ever leaving the building? Certainly, but adding a younger presence to the series feels like a clear improvement. Rather than the old characters' laziness being the premise of the show, the version of "Only Murders" we got presented their laziness as a character flaw to overcome. Oliver and (especially) Charles may initially prefer a quiet, solitary life, but Mabel helps bring back the adventurousness of their youth. Granted, she's ironically even grumpier than the old guys half the time.