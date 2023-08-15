We Have A Theory About The Latest Clue From Only Murders In The Building

This post contains spoilers for the third episode of season 3's "Only Murders In The Building."

"Only Murders In The Building" has always been more about the hangouts than the mysteries. It's something Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin), and Oliver (Martin Short) more or less admit to each other in the show's latest season, when they note that without a murder to investigate, the trio hasn't been able to spend much quality time together lately. Of course, all of that changes when a-hole superstar Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) drops dead on stage, only to be revived at the hospital and drop dead again in an elevator shaft in the Arconia apartments.

Despite the gruesome, strange mystery at the center of this season, it's more clear than ever that "Only Murders In The Building" is built to entertain us more than stump us. Its three amateur sleuths seem distracted, and though the premiere introduced Meryl Streep's underappreciated actor Loretta as the prime suspect, none of the investigators have so much as blinked a wary eye in her direction yet. What's more, the most recent episode seems to have just dropped a major clue in plain sight — and Mabel and her new investigative ally Tobert (Jesse Williams) have completely failed to pick it up.