We Need To Talk About Paul Rudd's Round Robin Moment In Only Murders In The Building Season 3

This post contains spoilers for "Only Murders in the Building" season 3.

Over the course of his career, Paul Rudd hasn't died a lot onscreen. Comedian Patton Oswalt shot him in the chest in "Reno 911! Miami," Alexander Skarsgard stabbed Rudd's character Cactus Bill in the throat in the low key thriller "Mute" and I suppose you could count the time where one of his future variants is ripped to pieces in the trippiest scene in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." My personal favorite is when Scott Lang becomes a zombie and gets decapitated in the Disney+ animated series "What If ... ?" at the hands of Hank Pym. Apparently, Rudd is just too likable to wind up playing the victim very often.

That all changes in Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as three amateur sleuths who start a true crime podcast to help solve a series of mysterious deaths in their Manhattan apartment building, The Arconia. After the unfortunate demise of Bunny Folger is solved in season 2, Rudd's character Ben Glenroy suddenly drops dead on stage during a preview of Oliver Putnam's (Short) triumphant return to directing with a play aptly called "Death Rattle." Picking up right where we left off, season 3 begins with the immediate aftermath of Glenroy's death as the obnoxious A-list actor is whisked away in an ambulance after croaking just before his big Broadway debut.

As the cast regroups back at Oliver's apartment, Glenroy suddenly reemerges back from the dead to crash his own opening-night party. Visibly shaken by the ordeal, Glenroy acts as if he's been reborn and given a second chance to be a kinder more understanding artist instead of a spoiled, pretentious Hollywood blowhard. With his infectious brand of charm and smarm, Rudd bounces around the room to ask his fellow cast members for forgiveness, giving Glenroy a chance to play at his version of "It's A Wonderful Life." It's Rudd at his best, and it's worth breaking down every inappropriate encounter he has along the way.