Only Murders In The Building's Season 2 Killer Originally Auditioned To Play A Different Character [Exclusive]

This article includes spoilers for the season 2 finale of "Only Murders in the Building."

After 10 episodes of wild red herrings and carefully studied clues, the second season of "Only Murders in the Building" came to a close this week with a wonderfully over-the-top finale. The season's penultimate episode ended with what felt like a case-closed revelation: that NPR-like podcast host Cinda Canning (Tina Fey) was responsible for the death of poor Arconia president Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell), with her crooked cop boyfriend Kreps (Michael Rapaport) by her side.

Only, that revelation was actually one last misdirect. Instead, the finale threw down a hilariously complex reverse card complete with a live podcast recording and Charles' (Steve Martin) surprisingly convincing fake murder. The real killer was revealed to be Cinda's undervalued assistant Poppy, who was really Becky Butler, the missing victim from Cinda's popular podcast. Poppy is played by Adina Verson, who has also appeared in shows like "Mozart in the Jungle" and "The Strain." According to series co-creator John Hoffman, Verson's audition was so good that she almost landed an entirely different role: that of Cinda herself.