Only Murders In The Building Co-Creator John Hoffman On Misdirection And Season 2's Revelations [Exclusive]

Metacommentary is a big part of the season and probably bigger than last season. How much of outside expectations and fandom inspired the jokes with the superfans commenting on the series, or Oliver's remarks throughout the season about the show's quality, as opposed to your own expectations for what the show can be?

Great question again. There's two sides of that. Granted, I will admit, maybe we hit it a couple more times too many. [Our show has] a meta quality to it, so it felt natural. But I cared about the narrative. If these guys -– who are a director and an actor, particularly -– are involved in a second season of a podcast and now they've got to top themselves after their big success from season 1, there's no way around the writers of a show that's come off really well to the world in general and having to write those things that he's saying truthfully. And yet there's a meta quality that was delightful and funny. We could comment about second seasons being hard in some way. So it felt pretty natural to me.

There were times with the superfans that we hit it one time too many. "Are we doing a disservice to ourselves?" The narrative we built for this season for our trio is a very disorienting experience. They've never been accused of a crime like this, they've never been considered persons of interest in a case, they have stepped into it royally after taking a real risk to solve the Tim Kono case and the Zoe case. So it was, "Oh my God, what have I done? How do I deal with this?" And then evidence keeps getting planted, and it makes it very hard to podcast about anything that points to you. So what is your podcast looking like? What is this case looking like? It keeps getting more and more confusing as they get thrown things.

And then on top of it all, all three of them are handed three very emotional storylines to grapple with that are very personal. So that disorientation and everything about how second seasons could be ... I'm trying to keep my eye on the prize here, but there's a lot going on. I thought it all felt really right. The plan always was to work through those emotional storylines. And in episode 9, we really have the denouement of the three emotional storylines all at once. Mabel has taken off the cloak of the sadness from the trauma and she's come to some resolve about that. Charles certainly has a resolution about his father's story through the help of Rose Cooper. And Oliver has come to some terms about the paternity [of his son Will], right?

So all of that happens and the plan in ["I Know Who Did It," the season finale] was now they're ready, back in full form. What I wanted to craft was to give them the lead here, all of them being brilliant in a way in which they'd snare the actual killer once they realized who it is and let them dazzle us a little bit in the way that only they can. That, to me, felt like an arc that made sense. But it's always very tricky because when you're in the middle of an arc like that, there's this sort of [question]: Are we losing the thread? I hope and felt that thread all comes together, it comes in hard, fast pounding ways that they can go, "Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God, oh my God." I hope that's what happens.

In terms of the emotional threads coming to a head, the two that stood out to me especially focused on Mabel and Oliver, the former with her fraught relationship with Alice and the latter with him and the DNA question. In my weekly recaps, I wondered about the pause in some of these stories –- Alice's art exhibit centered on Mabel being mentioned in one episode and then not mentioned again for a couple more installments, for example. How do you and the writers talk through when to balance more on mystery or more on the characters?

By the way, you're reminding me about your recaps and everything you've written about the show, tremendous. Thank you for all of it. Nothing is more valuable. I've had lovely conversations with journalists and you're all so detail-oriented. I don't understand how you do your jobs because I don't know how to keep track of all of this stuff. I don't.

I imagine your job is fairly detail oriented, too. [laughs]

Yes. But that's also why I feel the appreciation for it. [laughs] But yes, that is a question we ask ourselves. In that case, at the end of episode 6, when Alice betrays Mabel in that vivid, dark way, what happens after -– the stabbing on the subway -– dictated wherever she went. She had let Alice out of her mind, so I felt like that could wait a while. But it very much is the necessity of the moment, and what is the primary "A" story we want to follow here that we have to keep track of? But it is a balance constantly between what is left hanging, what is left dangling? If I'm really honest, there were moments of, I wish, maybe a twist more to the Oliver/paternity story. Because we were waiting for those results for a long time and I thought, "Okay, there's one area I would go back and maybe adjust." Stuff like that.

That's fair. With Oliver's story, the resolution –- where Will may not be his biological son but treats Oliver like his father no matter what -– reminded me somewhat of a similar story from "Veronica Mars." You find out the answer, but it doesn't matter as it does here. And I thought that resolved in this show very nicely.

I never did see "Veronica Mars." I stole without knowing it.

I wasn't implying that you stole it, to be fair.

No, no. [laughs] When we wrote it, I thought, "Okay, it is a little expected where it's going." But I found that storyline so delightful, only because of all that was set up between Oliver and Teddy. Oliver has sent him to prison, upended his life, [Teddy] says he's going to f*** him, and then have to find some parity. It was nice to have Teddy's "I'm going to f*** you" turn into "Oh, I f***ed your wife." Him saying that, like, "You sent me to jail, I f***ed your wife." That, to me, was heaven for the story.

I very much enjoyed the battle in the elevator between the two of them and Howard trying to ignore them. That was very, very funny.

There was a moment, I will tell you that Michael Cyril Creighton, who played Howard -– we love him so much -– he was working on another show. And there was a moment when he wasn't going to be able to be in that elevator scene. Because Nathan had only that day and it was tricky to get everyone in on that day. And Marty and I and Nathan, we all were like, "It has to be him." And luckily it worked out.