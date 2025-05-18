The Only Person To Direct And Act In An Episode Of The Twilight Zone

In the "The Twilight Zone" episode "The Sixteen-Millimeter Shrine" (October 12, 1959), Ida Lupino plays Barbara Jean Trenton, a Norma Desmond-type movie star whose glory days are behind her. She spends her days wallowing in self-pity, drinking booze, and watching 16mm reels of her old performances. Her old showbiz friends are all either retired or dead, and she resents that she can't land any glamorous leading roles anymore. She is offered a role as a young ingénue's mother, but she refuses to accept how old she is. The episode ends with Barbara locking herself in her projection room, wishing deeply that life could be as marvelous as it was 30 years ago. Her wish comes true. She magically, bodily shunts herself through her movie screen into the 16mm movie where she, and all her friends, are youthful forever.

Advertisement

"The Sixteen-Millimeter Shrine" was only the first time Ida Lupino was involved with "The Twilight Zone." Lupino, a prolific director in her own right, also helmed the rather famous episode "The Masks" (March 20, 1964). That was the episode in which a dying millionaire named Jason Foster (Robert Keith) called his four greediest relatives to his home to play a game. Jason knows that the quartet is just waiting for him to die so they can inherit his fortunes, and he confronts them about it. He says they can have his money, so long as they wear theatrical masks all night. The masks, he says, represent their weak inner character. One is brutish, another weak, etc. At the end, the guests' faces have mutated underneath the masks to match what they look like on the outside. It's a well-beloved episode that regularly makes top-10 lists.

Advertisement

Because of these two episodes, Ida Lupino holds a few distinctions in "Twilight Zone" history." For one, she is the only woman to have directed an episode of the show. For another, she's the only actor to have directed on the series, and the only director to have acted.