This Classic Hollywood Multi-Hyphenate Set Her Sights On Gilligan's Island

Sci-fi legend Jack Arnold ("It Came from Outer Space," "Creature from the Black Lagoon," "The Incredible Shrinking Man") directed a majority of "Gilligan's Island," with plenty of prolific names like John Rich ("All in the Family," "The Dick Van Dyke Show"), Leslie Goodwins ("Young Dynamite," "The Mummy's Curse," "Dragnet"), and even "Superman" director Richard Donner (who also directed "The Omen," "The Goonies," and "Lethal Weapon," among many others) all steering multiple episodes.

The origin of "Gilligan's Island" is a fascinating story already, with creator Sherwood Schwartz allegedly singing the theme song to a gas station attendant to see if the show sounded like something the average person would watch, but just as interesting is how groundbreaking the show was behind the camera.

Namely, by inviting decorated actress and history-making director Ida Lupino to helm a few episodes.

Although Rod Amateau is credited as directing the pilot for the series, CBS comedy show supervisor Sol Saks was quoted as claiming in William Donati's "Ida Lupino: A Biography," that Lupino had been brought in to help shape a struggling show. "It was 'Gilligan's Island,'" Saks said. "It wasn't even on the air yet. I asked Ida to come down and direct the pilot. It wasn't her kind of show, but she came as a favor to me." Lupino was known as "The English Jean Harlow" in terms of her acting career, but when she became the first woman to direct a film noir with "The Hitch-Hiker," her presence was a sign that a project was a big deal.

"She revived that show," recalled Saks. "She made them think, 'If Ida Lupino is here, we must be something.' Ida's appearance had a lot to do with that show going on and becoming a success."