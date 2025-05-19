The Pitt: Dr. Santos' Fascinating Backstory Explained By Isa Briones

The hit Max medical drama "The Pitt" is an intense ride that follows one day in a fictional hospital's emergency room in pretty close to real time, with each episode comprising a consecutive hour. Season 1 takes place on the first day for new interns and student doctors, but it is incredibly chaotic, so there isn't really time for extended introductions or big monologues to give us character backstory. And aside from Dr. Robby's (Noah Wyle) PTSD flashbacks, the show doesn't use flashbacks to show us the past and fill in the gaps, either, so we have to learn about the characters in little bits. Dr. Trinity Santos (Isa Briones), the intensely competitive fourth year intern who butts heads with some of her superiors, seems like she has a lot more going on than we get to see. She's not just incredibly capable, she's also pretty fierce and has some surprises for the team up her sleeve, like speaking Tagalog with the hospital's Filipino nurses.

Over the course of the first season, Santos went from being a bit of a heel to the show's unlikely antihero, and hopefully we get to see her grow and subvert expectations even more in season 2. In an interview with GoldDerby, Briones shared a bit of information about her character's backstory that makes her entire season 1 arc make a lot more sense.