Why Michelle Yeoh Rejected A Wai Lin Cameo In The James Bond Movie Die Another Day

There are few franchises in the history of cinema that can rival that of "James Bond." Created by author Ian Fleming, the spy known as 007 made himself known to the world thanks to Sean Connery's portrayal in 1962's smash hit "Dr. No." Ever since, even after Connery's tenure ended, Bond has been a staple of the silver screen.

Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh ("Everything Everywhere All at Once," "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon") made her mark on the series with her role as Wai Lin in 1997's "Tomorrow Never Dies." Yeoh was the main Bond girl in Pierce Brosnan's second entry as Bond, following in the footsteps of "GoldenEye," which successfully revived the series after a long absence. Yeoh, it turns out, could have returned once more in Brosnan's final "Bond" movie as well, namely 2002's "Die Another Day." So, what happened? Why didn't Yeoh return?

"I was asked one time to come back to do a cameo," Yeoh explained to Radio Times in January 2025. "But unfortunately, I was filming, I was producing my own movie ... Sometimes life throws tough choices at you."

She didn't specify which movie, but Yeoh's first producing credit came on 2002's "The Touch," which happened to be the same year "Die Another Day" was released. In 2024, that movie's director, Lee Tamahori, explained what happened from his side of the table in an interview with CinemaBlend.