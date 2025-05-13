Michelle Pfeiffer's Forgotten 1985 Fantasy Flop Is The Most-Watched Movie On Tubi's Charts

The '80s weren't a great time for the fantasy genre, at least in terms of commercial success. The decade produced multiple fantasy box office bombs that, in retrospect, deserve a second chance, including the beloved fantasy classic "Labyrinth," which, it might surprise you to learn, was a certified flop upon its initial release. Even legendary director Richard Donner struggled when he unleashed "Ladyhawke" upon the world and was met with indifference at best.

The filmmaker had cemented the concept of the modern blockbuster with 1978's "Superman" before being unceremoniously removed from the sequel and replaced with director Richard Lester, despite the fact Donner had already shot most of the movie. After that, Donner fell into something of a dry spell. 1980's "Inside Moves" was received well enough, but Donner's Richard Pryor-led 1982 comedy "The Toy" was panned despite making a decent profit.

In 1985, Donner made the switch to fantasy with "Ladyhawke," a film featuring an all-star trio in the form of Matthew Broderick, Rutger Hauer, and Michelle Pfeiffer. As much a romance as it is a medieval fantasy tale, "Ladyhawke" seemed primed for success, but ended up being yet another flop for Donner, even while critics were much more impressed than they were with "The Toy." Now, the movie is getting somewhat of a revival courtesy of free streamer Tubi.

