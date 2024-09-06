Kurt Russell Dropped Out Of 1985's Ladyhawke For Three Reasons

Kurt Russell was everywhere in the '80s (as he still should be now, in my opinion), but there was one 1985 film he can't be spotted in despite having originally signed on for it. It's "Ladyhawke," the largely forgotten fantasy epic starring a pre-"Ferris Bueller" Matthew Broderick alongside Michelle Pfeiffer and Rutger Hauer. Directed by "The Omen" and "The Goonies" filmmaker Richard Donner, "Ladyhawke" received a lukewarm welcome at the box office and critical reviews to match.

So, how did Russell end up dodging this bullet? Well, apparently, by sticking to his no-tights rule. The actor once spoke about exiting the film in an interview with Whitney Scott Bain for Starburst Magazine, and confessed that a few factors led to his decision not to see the project through. "When I got there, I see wardrobe and the character has to wear tights," Russell explained, adding plainly: "I don't wear tights. That's not for me." Coming from anyone else, this would seem like an issue of laughably fragile masculinity, but from the mouth of an undeniably badass star like Russell, it just seems like a given. Of course, sure. Kurt Russell doesn't wear tights. Even if he does sometimes wear a Santa outfit.

The costuming issue was just the tip of the iceberg, though, as Russell said that "on top of that, production got held up because of strikes and political problems." Without knowing the full shooting timeline for the movie, it's tough to tell which strikes Russell is referencing. However, it's worth noting that several Hollywood unions fought for fair wages in the early '80s, including the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA, the organization representing actors. Regardless of the context, Russell was able to use the shift in the production timeline as an excuse to get out of the movie. "I went to Dick Donner the director and told him that this was a mistake taking this role and I was sorry, so I recommended Rutger Hauer and said he'd be perfect for the part and I could get him," Russell recalled, admitting — hilariously — that he had never actually met Hauer.