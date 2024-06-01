Kurt Russell's Dedication To Santa In The Christmas Chronicles Was Unmatched

Method acting is a controversial topic, mostly due to the bad rep this kind of preparation has gotten due to the ridiculous things someone like Jared Leto does or the absurd physical transformations actors like Christian Bale go through. But not all extensive acting prep requires an actor living as their character. Sometimes, it's just weeks or months of research that get tossed out the window on a whim if the director has something different in mind.

Still, when you hear about the lengths an actor goes to in order to prepare for a role, you don't normally hear it being said about Santa Claus. It's true, though: Kurt Russell is so committed to the art of cinema he gives Santa the kind of preparation and research normally reserved for the work of William Shakespeare.

Speaking with Business Insider in 2020, "The Christmas Chronicles" director Chris Columbus said that Russell wrote an extensive backstory for his take on Santa in the film. "Kurt wrote probably 175 to 200 written pages about Santa's history," Columbus explained. "He just went and did that on his own. He's just committed to the role in such a major way."

Likewise, when interviewed by ComicBook.com that same year, Columbus said Russell had answers for anything and everything related to the character, whether it was "about the mythology, about how he met Mrs. Claus. We couldn't use [all of it]. And that is his level of commitment." Columbus added: