Kunal Nayyar Hated One Of Raj's Character Quirks On The Big Bang Theory

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Anyone who has even a passing familiarity with "The Big Bang Theory" knows that, until the end of the show's sixth season (which, for context, is halfway through the show's 12 season run) Raj Koothrappali, played by Kunal Nayyar, can't talk around women. This is chalked up to Raj's selective mutism, which manifests around women due to his utter anxiety ... though the show's writers did add a pretty questionable aspect to this trait in which he can talk to women if he's had a lot to drink. In any case, Raj's selectively mute streak came to an end in the season 6 finale "The Bon Voyage Reaction" after his breakup with Lucy (Kate Micucci), where he cries in Penny's (Kaley Cuoco) arms and talks to her freely and without alcohol for the first time. So how did this all come to pass? In her 2022 book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," Jessica Radloff spoke to Nayyar, writers and executive producers Steve Molaro and Steve Holland, and writer Tara Fernandez about this big moment for Raj.

Advertisement

Understandably, Nayyar got sick of this character trait because it limited his performances. "It was definitely frustrating because there were episodes where I knew I could contribute in ways that I was handicapped by the character's issue," Nayyar shared. "There were lots of scenes where I would sit and sit and sit and then I would have to whisper something and Simon got to tell the joke. And then, after a while, I would open scripts and see if I was in scenes with a female character and then I knew I wouldn't have much to do. So after a while, the freedom to be able to speak without that was really nice, just from an acting point of view. Because there were moments when it was frustrating."

Advertisement

"Koothrappali being able to speak to women was a long time coming," Molaro agreed, saying that it made things really difficult for the writers as well as Nayyar. "We had been wanting to end it for a while and were just looking for the right way to do it. There were times where we had written entire scenes and then remembered, 'Wait! There's a girl in the room. Kooth can't talk.' And we have to go back and figure out a way through that. It happened more than once. The selective mutism was a fun idea in the beginning, but I'm glad we were able to move on from it and allow Koothrappali to grow and participate more. And Penny was the perfect person for him to cross this milestone with."

Okay, so how exactly does Penny factor into the whole thing?