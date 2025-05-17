The Pitt Showrunner Needed One Condition Fulfilled Before Writing The Show

Max's "The Pitt" is the best medical drama in years, with the show being praised for its accuracy and bringing the stress of emergency rooms to the screen. "The Pitt" follows the frontline healthcare workers in a Pittsburgh-based hospital as they deal with all manner of incidents in real time, leaving them with very little room to relax. What's more, the cast of the Noah Wyle-led series had to follow strict rules on the set to ensure that every episode felt like a living, breathing hospital environment, further adding to the series' sense of verisimilitude.

While the show is very meticulous in some ways, it also had a somewhat unconventional journey to the screen. For example, one of the best scenes in "The Pitt" season 1 was shot before the series was fully written, but the creators made it work all the same. Not only that, but the show's writers also refused to lift their pens until they had a set to work with, as showrunner John Wells explained in an interview with IndieWire. In his own words:

"Before anything was written, we had to know where we were going to go. It's so interwoven. [Production designer] Nina [Ruscio] designed a floor plan for us that we all then agreed upon, and then the writers worked seven months from around Christmas time of 2023, and then we're in production. I directed the pilot in July. You had to know exactly what was going to happen."

With the set locked down, the writers were able to start crafting stories that made great use of the environment. At the same time, creating compelling TV shows is a challenging process, and some episodes of "The Pitt" required some experimentation and modifications to the series' set in order to work.