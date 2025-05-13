Dina's Shocking The Last Of Us Season 2, Episode 5 Monologue, Explained By Isabela Merced

Leave Seattle and go your own way if you haven't watched season 2, episode 5 of "The Last of Us," titled "Feel Her Love." Spoilers lie ahead!

In the most recent episode of "The Last of Us," we learn a lot more about Dina, the pivotal character played by Isabela Merced. Despite living in a full-on zombie apocalypse, Dina tends to find the dark humor and lightness in even the worst situations, marking a stark contrast to the deeply intense Ellie (Bella Ramsey), Dina's best friend turned lover. In "Feel Her Love," the second season's fifth episode, we learn what happened to Dina's entire family ... and it's horrifying. At the tender age of eight, Dina returned to her family home to find that a raider (meaning a human, not a zombie) slaughtered her mother and sister, so Dina killed him, marking her "first kill." As Dina says to Ellie, "Would it have made a difference if my family had hurt his people first?" To both of them, the answer doesn't matter; both Dina and Ellie understand the innate need for revenge (the two of them happen to be hunting Kaitlyn Dever's Abby, who killed Ellie's father figure Joel, a major character played by Pedro Pascal).

Bear in mind that both Ellie and Dina were born during the cordyceps infection, so they don't know of a world before infected zombies roamed the earth; as we also know, "The Last of Us" places an enormous focus on the horrible things human beings do to each other while they're also fighting off those infected zombies. As Dina tells Ellie, that's why she'll help kill Abby, and Dina delivers all of this information so calmly. In an interview with Elle, Merced discussed the thought process behind her line delivery.

"What I thought was important about this scene was that Dina deliver her monologue in a nonchalant way," Merced said. "It wouldn't be melodramatic. It was very much like, 'I know how messed-up of a situation it was, but that's just the way things are.'"

"I think Dina playing into the idea of 'good is good and bad is bad; there's no gray area; we either seek justice or we don't, and then we regret it the rest of our lives' is really consistent with the rest of the characters' approach to loss, trauma, and grief," Merced continued. "I thought it was important for Dina to establish that she's not high and mighty above the rest of the characters simply because she seems to be the level-headed one in her relationship with Ellie. She needed to show her own inability to move on unless she seeks 'justice.'"