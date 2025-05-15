Andor Creator Tony Gilroy Shares New Details About His Next, Non-Star Wars Movie [Exclusive]

After making his feature scripting debut with 1992's "The Cutting Edge," an agreeable figure skating riff on Shakespeare's "The Taming of the Shrew" starring D.B. Sweeney and Moira Kelly, Tony Gilroy quickly established himself as a Hollywood screenwriter to watch. Though he received only scattered praise for delivering a hugely engrossing adaptation of Stephen King's "Dolores Claiborne" and penning the niftily plotted medical thriller "Extreme Measures," his major rewrite of "The Devil's Advocate," which transformed a difficult-to-pin-down project into a shamelessly entertaining box office hit, placed him on the town's A-list.

While Gilroy didn't have a singular voice like his top-paid peers Shane Black, Joe Eszterhas, and Daniel Waters, he was highly valued by filmmakers for his wit, sense of storytelling structure, and lack of preciousness. He wasn't above tinkering on Michael Bay's silly "Armageddon" or Antoine Fuqua's action-comedy "Bait," which was likely because a) the money was good and b) he knew more fulfilling studio projects like "The Bourne Identity" were in the offing.

Like many successful screenwriters, Gilroy was also keen to direct. He bolted straight out of the gate with his masterpiece "Michael Clayton" (which earned him Oscar nominations for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay) and followed that up two years later with the massively under-appreciated caper comedy "Duplicity" starring Julia Roberts and Clive Owen. He then returned to IP filmmaking in 2012 with the disappointing "The Bourne Legacy" before diving headlong into franchise obligation by righting Lucasfilm's listing "Rogue One." As Gilroy said of his work on the "Star Wars" prequel, "[T]hey were in such a swamp [...] they were in so much terrible, terrible trouble that all you could do was improve their position."

Pulling off a minor blockbuster miracle with "Rogue One" led Gilroy to make a prequel to his prequel with two seasons of critically acclaimed television in "Andor." Now that this bittersweet saga is over, Gilroy is ready to make an original movie for adults set squarely on Earth ... and what he's chosen to write and direct might surprise you.