Oscar Isaac Gave Poe's Backstory In Star Wars: The Force Awakens A Tie-In To A New Hope

We're in a brave new world for the "Star Wars" franchise — one led by actors of color, many of them Latinos. For many, "Rogue One" marked a before and after moment in the franchise because of how it starred a Latino actor using his natural accent, opening the door for actors like Pedro Pascal and Rosario Dawson to lead their own shows.

But it's more than just seeing these actors on screen, it's that they are allowed to have their backgrounds reflect their characters. "Andor," with its themes of rebellion and rising up against oppressive regimes, does resonate greatly with Latino audiences (in no small part thanks to Diego Luna using his role as a producer to channel his background into the role).

While Poe Dameron was the first time a Latino actor had a prominent role in a "Star Wars" movie, "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" did sadly fall to tired tropes of Latinos as drug dealers (or spice smugglers) in the galaxy far, far away. Before that unfortunate mess of a movie, however, Dameron was a daring, hot, charismatic hotshot pilot and a sort of new Han Solo. Though Oscar Isaac did not get that much screen time in "The Force Awakens," the actor did get to leave a permanent mark on the characters and the larger "Star Wars" canon, even before we ever saw him on screen.

In a 2015 interview with Fandango, Isaac noted that his home country of Guatemala (specifically Tikal) was featured at the end of the original "Star Wars" as the location for the medal ceremony on Yavin 4.